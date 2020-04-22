ePremier League FIFA 20 tournament: Schedule, scores, participants, how to watch, stream online
Here's everything to know about the tournament
The ePremier League Invitational video game tournament is taking place this week as the coronavirus pandemic has left Premier League fans in search of competition. Eighteen Premier League players and two super fans, with each club represented, are battling it out in a single-elimination tournament using FIFA 20.
Four matches are scheduled each weekday leading up to the semifinals and final on Saturday. Wednesday's action saw Andre Gomes of Everton win his match 8-0. Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold also put on quite the showing against British musician Tom Grennan, with the defender leading the Reds past Manchester United, 5-1. Every match so far has had at least three goals, with Raheem Sterling vs. Wilfred Zaha finishing with nine total goals.
You can watch the matches on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's the schedule and the scores:
Tuesday, April 21
- 1A: Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) 6, John McGinn (Aston Villa) 1
- 1B: Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) 4, Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) 3
- 1C: Dwight McNeil (Burnley) 3, Ryan Fredericks (West Ham) 2
- 1D: Philip Billing (Bournemouth) 4, Angus Gunn (Southampton) 0
Wednesday, April 22
- 2A: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 5, Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4
- 2B: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 5, Tom Grennan 1
- 2C: Andre Gomes (Everton) 8, Reece James (Chelsea) 0
- 2D: Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) 2, Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) 1
Thursday, April 23
- 2E: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton) vs. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
- 2F: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) vs. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)
- 2G: Maupay vs. Billing
- 2H: Franceschi vs. McNeiel
Friday, April 24
- QF1: Alexander-Arnold vs. Atsu
- QF2: Gomes vs. Sterling
- QF3: Winner 2E vs. Winner 2F
- QF4: Winner 2G vs. Winner 2H
Saturday, April 25
- SF1: Winner QF1 vs. Winner QF2
- SF2: Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF4
- Final: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2
