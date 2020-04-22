ePremier League FIFA 20 tournament: Schedule, scores, participants, how to watch, stream online

The ePremier League Invitational video game tournament is taking place this week as the coronavirus pandemic has left Premier League fans in search of competition. Eighteen Premier League players and two super fans, with each club represented, are battling it out in a single-elimination tournament using FIFA 20.

Four matches are scheduled each weekday leading up to the semifinals and final on Saturday. Wednesday's action saw Andre Gomes of Everton win his match 8-0. Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold also put on quite the showing against British musician Tom Grennan, with the defender leading the Reds past Manchester United, 5-1. Every match so far has had at least three goals, with Raheem Sterling vs. Wilfred Zaha finishing with nine total goals.

You can watch the matches on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's the schedule and the scores:

Tuesday, April 21

1A: Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) 6, John McGinn (Aston Villa) 1

1B: Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) 4, Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) 3

1C: Dwight McNeil (Burnley) 3, Ryan Fredericks (West Ham) 2

1D: Philip Billing (Bournemouth) 4, Angus Gunn (Southampton) 0

Wednesday, April 22

2A: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 5, Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4

2B: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 5, Tom Grennan 1

2C: Andre Gomes (Everton) 8, Reece James (Chelsea) 0

2D: Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) 2, Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) 1

Thursday, April 23

2E: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton) vs. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

2F: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) vs. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

2G: Maupay vs. Billing

2H: Franceschi vs. McNeiel

Friday, April 24

QF1: Alexander-Arnold vs. Atsu

QF2: Gomes vs. Sterling

QF3: Winner 2E vs. Winner 2F

QF4: Winner 2G vs. Winner 2H

Saturday, April 25