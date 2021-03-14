Erik Lamela has done it again. The Tottenham winger, who has found minutes hard to come by, came off the bench in the North London derby against Arsenal to score what could be the goal of the Premier League season in the first half. The former Roma and River Plate man went with a rabona inside the box that nutmegged a defender and beat the goalkeeper with incredible precision.

The strike from Lamela -- who replaced an injured Hueng-min Son -- gave Spurs a 1-0 lead. Take a look:

Absolutely naughty, and boy did that come out of nowhere. What a moment, right? I mean, to even think about doing it is one thing, and attempting it is another. But to finish it? Goodness me.

The crazy thing is, this isn't the first time he's done that in a Tottenham shirt, pulling this one off in 2014.

Lamela's career may be one of huge promise that never really panned out, but he can things like this every now and again that leave you completely stunned. This was better than all of them. As perfect of a goal as you will see.