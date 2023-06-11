Erling Haaland's first season at Manchester City couldn't have gone any better after he secured the treble, helping the team win the Champions League in Turkey on Saturday. City defeated Inter 1-0 as Haaland was unable to score but his movement certainly made a difference. After scoring 52 goals and assisting nine more in all competitions, with 12 and one of those coming in Champions League, it's easy to think of Haaland as a goal-scoring machine. While that may be true, it doesn't mean that the role came without pressure for the Norwegian striker, especially during a four-game goal drought that moved to five after this one.

Signed from Borussia Dortmund to a City team that had already won everything that there was to win domestically, Haaland only had one true goal and that was to win Champions League with this squad. And on Saturday, he accomplished it, acknowledging that a massive weight was lifted off of his shoulders when the final whistle blew, saying it felt like 100 kilos being taken off of him.

After the match, Haaland spoke to the CBS Sports studio analysts pitchside about lifting the club that means so much to him and his family to the highest of heights. His father, Alfie Haaland, played for City when it was going back and forth from the second division, far from the monster they are today.

"Yeah I did, and also in the Premier League because they won it twice," Haaland said when asked if he felt the pressure coming into the game. "So for me to come in and not win the Premier League would be ... not a disaster but not good you know? So it's been really tough mentally the last few weeks to know that I am able to do it, and to do it now, is such a relief, honestly."

It can be easy to see all of the goals that Haaland scores and expect him to be automatic, never feeling negative emotion or pressure. He's prolific and it comes so easy to him. The same can be said for this team, but the pressure mounted in what was an uncharacteristic performance where they were far from their clinical selves. In the end, this time, they came through.

"Most of the team has learned a lot from the final two years ago and it's a much more experienced team, and they've been through a lot. Look at last season, the last game in the Premier League," Haaland said. "This is about proper experience, you know? We know this and we've been knowing this ever since February. We knew Arsenal was in front in the Premier League and in Champions League we knew that we were going to meet Bayern who've been winning Champions League many times, Real Madrid, who've been winning most of the time. So we knew we had to be mentally strong to go into the game maybe not play the most beautiful game of football but to win it. Because this game, it's the most important thing."

Haaland's goal drought wasn't concerning him after the match, putting the team goal above all and knowing he can be even better.

"Don't forget I am 22," Haaland said. "Think back when all of you were 22."

Haaland and this Manchester City team understood the assignment that was posed to them and now it will make it easier for the team to run it back in future seasons as well. The pressure is lifted. While this is the team's first Champions League final victory it certainly won't be their last as they are among the top contenders to win the tournament next season. Always reinventing themselves, we're talking dynasty time with Manchester City.

If they can win it when they aren't at their best, imagine what they can do when they are at their best.