Erling Haaland makes Dortmund debut by scoring wild hat trick against Augsburg

Erling Haaland made his debut for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after his move from Red Bull Salzburg, and the Norwegian talent went off. He came on early in the second half with his team down 3-1 at Augsburg, and by the time the game ended it was a 5-3 win for the black and yellow and three goals for the budding superstar.

Augsburg took a 2-0 lead early in the second half, and it was 3-1 just 10 minutes later, and then the fun started for Dortmund.

Haaland's first goal came in the 59th minute with a signature, perfect finish inside the box with his left foot. Take a look:

Then after Jadon Sancho made it 3-3 in the 61st minute, Haaland got his second. It was probably the easiest goal he will score all season, finishing an unselfish pass from Sancho by just tapping the ball in from feet away with the goalkeeper nowhere to be found. Here it is:

Then came the insurance goal on the counter with his right foot to make it 5-3 and cement the big win for Dortmund. Here's the goal:

Talk about the perfect debut. Imagine what he would have done with 90 minutes of action. This is the same kid that scored nine goals in one game this past summer at the U-20 World Cup, and he continues to show why he may just be the next big thing at the striker position. This is also a reminder of what could have been for Manchester United, who were linked to the player before he surprised many by signing with Dortmund.

This kid instantly makes this team so much better, and one team that will be keeping an eye on him is PSG, who faces Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 next month. That was a tie on paper that PSG should win, but now Haaland makes it much closer and puts the French side on alert.

