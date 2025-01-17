Erling Haaland has signaled his intent to spend the vast majority of his professional soccer career with Manchester City by extending his contract by nine-and-a-half years.

The Norway international was already tied down until June of 2027 on his previous terms, but his new and improved deal will run for just under 10 years and keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2034.

Haaland is still only 24, but would be 34 by the time this new contract expires. Most crucially for the defending champions of England, all release clauses from his old terms have been removed. The deal, which eclipses the nine year extension Cole Palmer signed at Chelsea in August, is not only a record for the longest running in Premier League history but one of its most lucrative. Sources tell CBS Sports' James Benge that the deal could be worth around $610,000 (£500,000) per week.

"I am going to stay for a long time," Haaland said. "Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time. Full focus on performing and getting better to give all of the fans what they want. It has gone really quick. It feels like I signed a moment ago. It has been going really quick and that is a good thing. It means I am enjoying it.

"For two-and-a-half years as a City player I have been winning loads of trophies, playing loads of good football, having so many great moments together with the whole club and with the fans. I still remember the rainy parade [after the treble] which was maybe the biggest and best moment because it was a typical Manchester parade. It has been amazing and like a dream in this two and a-half years."

Speculation had linked Haaland regularly with Real Madrid but the Scandinavian goal machine instead opted to strengthen his ties with the Citizens.

Guardiola committed his future to City until 2027 and Haaland is now highly likely to outlast his boss in Manchester having already notched 111 goals from just 126 games.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg hitman arrived in 2022 and has already won two Premier League titles as well as single UCL, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup crowns.

This Haaland development is also a major boost for City at a time when they are awaiting the decision regarding their legal battle against the EPL regarding alleged financial rule breaches.

That verdict is expected this year and possibly before the end of the current season with the Manchester giants working hard to secure January transfer window reinforcements at present.

Brazilian defender Vitor Reis is expected to join from Palmeiras as well as Uzbek youngster Abdukodir Khusanov of RC Lens and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush.