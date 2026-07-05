Erling Haaland shines again as Norway stun Brazil 2-1 to reach World Cup quarterfinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It had to be him, and it had to be against Brazil. Erling Haaland rose over the Brazil defense to drive a cross from Andreas Schjelderup home and deliver Brazil's earliest exit since 1990, when they also fell out in the round of 16. The last time Norway were in the World Cup, which was 1998, they also defeated Brazil in the group stage, and now, fast forward, and a younger Haaland is sporting the flag and pushing Norway to new heights in the global stage, winning 2-1.

And even better, he was able to beat Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães to the ball to put his team ahead in the match. But that wouldn't be his final salvo as Haaland ripped one from outside the box and celebrated with tears in his eyes. It's the first World Cup for Haaland, and he has firmly staked his flag in the ground, joining Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot with his seventh goal of the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti had a tough job trying to fit this Brazil team together, and while Neymar came into the match to a cheer from the Brazilian fans, it's a day that feels like the last stand for the Brazilian star as they try to find their way into a new era. There is talent among them who can lead Brazil there, but it needs time to get to the top level, and patience isn't something that is easy to have when one is as used to winning as the Selecao.

A first half that was tepid at best almost saw the Brazilian fans round into cheers when Matheus Cunha drew a penalty following a challenge from Kristoffer Ajer, but their hopes were quickly dashed. Bruno Guimarães stepped up to take a penalty that all would've thought had been going to Vinicius Junior, and in hindsight, maybe it should've. Guimarães had a perfect record from the penalty spot, but with a hop, skip, and a jump, it was gone as Ørjan Nyland went the right way to hold the game level.

It's one of those moments where, as the captain, you'd like Vini Jr to take control, but also, penalties take on a greater importance in these moments, which is why all statistics go out of the window when matches go into shootouts, as the pressure will consume you.

Norway's press frustrated Brazil, but both sides were playing pinball as neither really knew what to do with possession. Norway needed to play Alexander Sørloth as a winger, which led to struggles while Brazil ceded possession in order to try and get on the counter. It was a style that wasn't Brazil-like, and it's also one that didn't work as the Brazil that we remember as one that will take the game to you and push for a win. They needed Norway to make mistakes, and even when the Norwegians did, Nyland was there to ensure that they didn't end in disaster.

Norway will now face the winner of Mexico and England in Miami on June 11 in the quarterfinals, but it's clear that this is a team that's here to stay, and coach Stale Solbakken pushed the right buttons. He took Solorth and Antonio Nusa out at half for Oscar Bobb, and Andreas Schjelderup, with Schjelderup delivering two assists. Neymar did score from the spot to end the match, but it's a goal that sends Brazil out with a whimper instead of a bang. Two countries whose national teams are moving in different directions, and it shows.