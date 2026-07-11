Erling Haaland, Norway face ultimate World Cup test against Harry Kane's England

Erling Haaland and Norway have ripped through the World Cup scoring for fun and toppling global powers in their path, but facing England in the quarterfinals, how far can this team go? Norway have already made history defeating Brazil and will be securing their best-ever finish at a World Cup, but they'll be looking for more as they face Thomas Tuchel's England on Saturday. But, with how Norway play, can it be done?

Of course, having Haaland means that there are limitless possibilities to what Norway can do, but they'll have the slight issue of trying to stop Harry Kane on their hands. Norway like to cede possession to their opposition, and they've allowed the third most shots of any team at the World Cup, which signifies that England will have plenty of chances in the match. Norway play with fire, but having Haaland score eight goals means that they can get away with that.

Facing Brazil, Norway needed a penalty save as their defense allowed 10 shots and an xG of 2.61, their highest against in the World Cup so far. Brazil's lack of a true striker and the absence of Raphinha allowed Norway to get away with that, but it's not something that will be able to be replicated against England.

Harry Kane is in the running for the Ballon d'Or for a reason, as he has been lethal as a finisher for Bayern Munich and England, and he's the most well-rounded number nine in the world. Against Mexico, he took his chance well to score a penalty but also created a chance for Jude Bellingham due to being just as comfortable dropping deep into midfield and creating for others.

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Brazil were missing a player who could be the focal point to create for others in Raphinha, and depending on whether Bukayo Saka starts, England may have four as they can overwhelm Norway in possession. The defense may struggle with Haaland, but one doesn't have to stop Haaland to win; they just have to outscore him, and the Three Lions can do just that. They've played a few high-scoring games against Croatia and Mexico during this World Cup and have dug deep to secure wins despite the questions about mentality that surrounded them.

Now, England will enter as favorites yet again against a team that has been rowing their way through the tournament. Born in Leeds, Haaland also could have represented England, and with Marc Guehi and Rico Lewis in the England defensive corps, there are also players involved who are used to defending against him in the Premier League. On the attacking end, with Kane and Bellingham, the Three Lions will have plenty of chances, and they can come from all over the pitch.

If Norway are going to make noise, the wings will be critical because if they aren't going to hold possession, they need to hit England over the top. The Brazil game shifted when Alexander Sorloth was taken off for Andreas Schjelderup, and proper wingers were in the lineup, and that's something that Norway manager Stale Solbakken will need to consider when setting up his lineup for the match. England will allow space for attacks, but if Norway are going to exploit it, they'll need their natural wingers to shine and not a striker masquerading as one, which has been a struggle so far during the World Cup.

Even so, Norway will go as far as Haaland and Martin Odegaard can take them, and while it's been an impressive task getting to this point, England have so many ways that they can get out of a game. Tuchel is an obsessive who will have a plan for attacking this game, even with England's flawed squad coming into the World Cup. Defensively, they aren't up to their expected strength, but flexibility-wise, this is a side with plenty of ways to make a team pay.

England's worst enemy is themselves, so a fast start will be critical, but after surviving the Azteca, they'll feel much better coming into a match in Miami, as their travels during the World Cup have taken them all over the United States and Mexico. Norway will provide a challenge, but as long as England can survive Haaland, they'll book a trip back to Atlanta to face the winner of Argentina and Switzerland and keep their World Cup dream alive and well.