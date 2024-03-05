Erling Haaland has done little to cool the ongoing speculation over his long term status at Manchester City even while acknowledging his happiness with the treble winners, stating "you never know what the future brings".

Haaland has established himself as one of the best players in the world since arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2022, breaking the Premier League scoring record in his first season in England, helping to end his club's wait for a first Champions League title and scoring a club record 52 goals in all competitions. Even before he arrived at City there were questions about whether the 23 year old might eventually move on with Real Madrid long touted as a possible destination for him.

Asked if he has everything he needs for a lengthy stay at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland said: "I'm really happy, especially with the people that I'm surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I'm really happy, I have to say.

"If I say this now it's probably gonna be a massive headline: tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I'm happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I'm happy."

City would like him to show that happiness by extending a contract that runs until the summer of 2027 and are said to be willing to offer him a base salary of around $760,000-a-week. Asked whether he had given any consideration to extending, Haaland added, "My focus mainly now is on the pitch. There's a lot of games: two days ago was the Manchester derby, now Champions League, Sunday is Liverpool. I think I should focus on that. I don't think I should focus on anything else at the moment."

It is little wonder that Haaland is not agitating for a move. Even if, contrary to everything he said, he wanted to go, the avenues out of the Etihad Stadium now are few, if any. Madrid have always seemed the obvious destination, but for this summer their focus will be on finalizing the signing of Kylian Mbappe. Club president Florentino Perez has not usually been one to settle for the superstars he already has, but even the commercial might of the new Santiago Bernabeu might not be enough to cover the costs of Haaland, Mbappe and the array of young stars already at the club.

Unless Barcelona get their finances in order very quickly, Spain's big two would be out of the equation, and suddenly Haaland might find himself with few if any enticing options in Europe. Mbappe can attest how little most of PSG's fixtures would do for anyone aiming to establish themselves as the best player in the world, no one in Italy could afford him and no one in England would get him off City unless he ran his contract down (in which case free agent Haaland would be quite the headache for any club CFO under current Premier League financial rules). Such is the great contradiction at the pinnacle of the sport right now, Haaland might never have the plethora of options that would have been available to him if he had played before vast income disparities were embedded into the sport.

Haaland might just be locked into City, though that hardly constitutes a hardship. For now, he can focus on showing up one club who let him slip away as a youngster. At 16 years old, the Norway striker spent time trying out for Wednesday's Champions League opponents Copenhagen, coming close to signing his first professional deal there before ultimately committing to Molde.

"I was on trial there in 2016," he said. "A couple of guys from the club wanted me then, but not everyone. Sad for them. I like the club, it's a nice club. I have friends who play for them, they enjoy it.

"I spoke with [former Copenhagen head coach] Stale [Solbakken] and got a shirt with No.9 that I have at home. It never happened and my destiny was another way. It's worked out so far."