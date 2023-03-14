Erling Haaland entered Tuesday's Champions League showdown with RB Leipzig averaging just under a goal per game, scoring 34 times in 35 matches. He's now given himself some wiggle room. The superstar striker found the net five times for City in their match against the German side, scoring three times in the first half and twice in the second, becoming the third player ever to score five times in a game.

His first two goals came within a three-minute span as he became the third player all time to score five in a Champions League match, joining Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2012 and Luiz Adriano for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2014. Haaland and Messi are the only two to do it in a knockout round.

His fifth goal made it 6-0 with over a half an hour to play, meaning a six-goal match was still in play, but he was taken off for Julian Alvarez in the 63rd minute.

