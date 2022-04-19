While all signs seem to be pointing to Erling Haaland's future being at Manchester City, the team's manager is not having any of it. Pep Guardiola, ahead of some massive fixtures -- Brighton (Wednesday), Watford (Saturday) and Real Madrid in UCL (Tuesday | Paramount+) -- refused to acknowledge any report suggesting a deal has been agreed upon. On Monday, The Daily Mail reported that the club has agreed to terms with the player's representatives over a potential contract. The team would trigger the $81 million release clause in April and then pay the Borussia Dortmund star a $600,000-per-week salary to have him in suit up for City.

City would still need to agree to a deal with Dortmund, but they seem to be in pole position to land the superstar striker in what would be a massive move in pursuit of more trophies. City currently are the favorites to win the Premier League and are in the Champions League semifinals.

But when asked about Haaland, Guardiola had more important things to focus on. Take a look:

"No answer to your question," Guardiola said. "No questions. I have no concern about what will happen in this club next season.

"We are playing without a striker ... I don't know what will happen in the future. For many years I never talk about transfers, especially when we are playing for this season."

But thinking about what this team can become with Haaland is extraordinary. City are a contender in every competition they play but haven't had a true superstar striker take over the position since Sergio Aguero's prime a few years ago. But with the likes of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in attack, putting them on either side of a player like Haaland seems almost unfair.

The Norwegian striker, who was born and England and whose father played for City, has 151 goals in 196 career club matches. He's scored 25 goals in 26 games this season and had 41 goals in 41 games last season.