Super-agent Mino Raiola is in Catalonia to discuss the future of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the Norway international's father Alf-Inge.

The pair arrived on Thursday morning to enter into talks with the Catalan giants about the new project at Camp Nou with Haaland, 20, possibly on the transfer market this summer with BVB unable to guarantee UEFA Champions League soccer next season.

According to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, Raiola and Alf-Inge, Haaland's father, held "positive" talks with Laporta in what has been the first opportunity to discuss Barca's rebirth. A signing is not imminent as plenty of other clubs are expected to be involved in the chase. Barca are in that discussion along with Manchester City (Alf-Inge's former club), Chelsea and Real Madrid, the Catalan giants' bitter rivals. Manchester United are interested but unlikely to finish first in the Haaland sweepstakes.

Romano reports Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain will not be in the hunt for the prolific Scandinavian while a pre-agreed clause with Dortmund will not come into play until the summer of 2022 -- at the earliest.

Raiola has already held discussions with Dortmund to establish a price tag and Bayern Munich will not be one of the potential buyers this summer and talks with other European giants are expected to take place in the near future with English clubs.

For a club drowning in debt such as Barca to theoretically pull this off, they would need to move on a number of established star names to raise funds with Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann two of the biggest question marks and with Lionel Messi's future yet to be decided as Laporta is keen to keep him with the club.