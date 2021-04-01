Super-agent Mino Raiola is in Spain to discuss the future of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland with Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as the Norway international's father Alf-Inge.

Raiola has already held discussions with Dortmund to establish a €150 million price tag and talks with other European giants are expected to take place in the near future with English clubs.

The pair arrived in Catalonia on Thursday morning to enter into talks with president Joan Laporta about the new project at Camp Nou with Haaland, 20, possibly on the transfer market this summer with BVB unable to guarantee UEFA Champions League soccer next season. They then travelled to Madrid later in the day to meet with Real to discuss a potential Santiago Bernabeu switch.

According to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, Raiola and Haaland's father held "positive" talks with Laporta in what has been the first opportunity to discuss Barca's rebirth. A signing is not imminent as plenty of other clubs are expected to be involved in the chase. Barca are in that discussion along with Manchester City (Alf-Inge's former club), Chelsea and Real, the Catalan giants' bitter rivals. Manchester United are interested but unlikely to finish first in the Haaland sweepstakes.

Romano reports Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Neymar, Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain will not be in the hunt for the prolific Scandinavian while a pre-agreed clause with Dortmund will not come into play until the summer of 2022 -- at the earliest.

For a club drowning in debt such as Barca to theoretically pull this off, they would need to move on a number of established star names to raise funds with Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann two of the biggest question marks and with Lionel Messi's future yet to be decided as Laporta is keen to keep him with the club.