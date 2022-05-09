Erling Haaland to Manchester City is in its final stages and confirmation is expected this week, according to The Athletic. Personal terms have been agreed upon, and the expectation is for City to pay Borussia Dortmund the approximately €75 million release clause to acquire the Norwegian superstar.

Haaland, 21, is viewed by many as the top, young pure striker in world soccer. After an incredible run at Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland moved to Dortmund in 2020 and has managed to score 85 goals in 88 games for the German club.

He would be City's first true superstar striker since Sergio Aguero's prime days, giving Pep Guardiola another incredible weapon in attack and potentially the missing piece in pursuit of Champions League glory, which continues to elude them. City were bounced in the semifinals by Real Madrid, conceding twice in added time in the second leg before losing in extra time.

Haaland was actually born in England, and his father played for Manchester City in the days where the club was going back and forth from the third division to the first division and far from being a world power, let alone a Premier League staple.

The expectation, with this current squad, would be for Haaland to start at striker and be flanked by the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

