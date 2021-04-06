Erling Haaland is the season's biggest transfer property. Although Borussia Dortmund may attempt to keep him for another year, Europe's most famous teams are circling the young Norwegian star. From Real Madrid and Barcelona to Manchester City and Chelsea, the world's biggest teams see the potential for Haaland to lead their attacking line for the next decade. Where Haaland ends up, if he even moves at all is possibly the biggest question of the summer transfer season, a season which will finally see the young Norwegian striker turn 21.

The latest Haaland transfer rumors

April 6, 2021: BVB boss Edin Tazic spoke about how he cannot stop Haaland's reps from feeling out interest from some of the worlds biggest clubs

BVB boss Edin Tazic spoke about how he cannot stop Haaland's reps from feeling out interest from some of the worlds biggest clubs April 5, 2021: CBS soccer insider on the latest news from agent Mino Raiola's tour around Europe on Haaland's behalf.

CBS soccer insider on the latest news from agent Mino Raiola's tour around Europe on Haaland's behalf. April 1, 2021: Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent, Mino Raiola, toured Spain and met with Barcelona and Real Madrid about his client's future. Their next stop will likely be the United Kingdom to meet with Premier League clubs in England.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Numbers to know on Haaland

21 Goals: Since first suiting up for Borussia Dortmund on January 18th 2020, Erling Haaland has scored 21 times in Bundesliga play. Since that date only three players have scored more goals in their domestic leagues than him, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That's some pretty good company to be keeping.

Since first suiting up for Borussia Dortmund on January 18th 2020, Erling Haaland has scored 21 times in Bundesliga play. Since that date only three players have scored more goals in their domestic leagues than him, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That's some pretty good company to be keeping. 1.06 Goals Per 90 Minutes: Those 21 goals are even more impressive given that they came in only 21 Bundesliga matches, and in 1782 minutes played. Among players who have played at least 1000 domestic league minutes for their team since Haaland debuted with Dortmund, only Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are scoring at a faster rate than Haaland.

Those 21 goals are even more impressive given that they came in only 21 Bundesliga matches, and in 1782 minutes played. Among players who have played at least 1000 domestic league minutes for their team since Haaland debuted with Dortmund, only Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are scoring at a faster rate than Haaland. 0.84 expected goals per 90: Haaland's goal scoring numbers are somewhat better than his xG numbers, but not by an exorbitant amount, and his xG is itself an elite figure. Only Lewandowski, Zlatan, Ronaldo and Andre Silva of Frankfurt have better xG per 90 numbers than Haaland since Haaland's Dortmund debut

Haaland's goal scoring numbers are somewhat better than his xG numbers, but not by an exorbitant amount, and his xG is itself an elite figure. Only Lewandowski, Zlatan, Ronaldo and Andre Silva of Frankfurt have better xG per 90 numbers than Haaland since Haaland's Dortmund debut 3.43 shots per 90: Another remarkable thing about Haaland's game is that he takes relatively few shots to produce so many goals and such a high xG total. Amongst the top ten in xG per 90 in Europe's big five leagues (with 1000 minutes or more played) Haaland has taken fewer shots than seven other players. This means he's extremely efficient. He's only taking the best shots, and he's putting them away ruthlessly.

Transfer risk factor

Haaland is as pure a striker as you'll find anywhere in the game. In an age where players are increasingly asked to wrap being a scorer, creator, defensive pressing dynamo, and tireless runner into one package, Haaland is, so far in his young career, a specialist. Among the top twenty players by xG per 90 in Europe's big five leagues (with 1000 minutes since Haaland joined Dortmund) only two have fewer touches of the ball than Haaland's 26.97. Those two are Jamie Vardy and Mauro Icardi. Can Haaland lead the line for the top teams in the world while touching the ball as little as he has in his career up to date? Or, will his game develops as he ages, and will he become a more well rounded player in addition to one of the best strikers in the world. When you're talking about a player who will command the kind of nine figure transfer fee that Haaland is likely to bring to Dortmund, those are the questions which will define whether the team that shells out all that cash ultimately views the move as a success.