Erling Haaland's father, Alfie, was removed from his box while attending the Champions League semifinal match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Haaland stated that he was taken out of his box due to Real Madrid being unhappy with his celebrations.

Videos began making the rounds on social media showing Haaland taunting Real Madrid fans following Kevin de Bruyne's game-tying goal in the 67th minute of Tuesday's match.

Haaland waved both of his hands while smiling at the fans below him. Reports in Spain stated that Haaland threw food at Real Madrid supporters, but he said that the report wasn't true.

"We had some good banter with Madrid fans," Haaland tweeted. "They were not happy when City scored. Typical. Then we had to move 50 meters away. Nothing more. All happy. Well nearly."

Haaland, who was a midfielder for Manchester City and Leeds in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has become a fixture during Manchester City's matches to watch his son. Erling Haaland has scored 51 goals on the season.

Manchester City is currently trying to win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has won the trophy on five occasions since 2014.

The second leg between the two giants is schedule for May 17 at Etihad Stadium.