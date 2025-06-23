Chelsea would not have been expecting to find themselves fighting for their Club World Cup future when they reached the final game of what looked to be a manageable group stage, but here they are. Enzo Maresca's side are still strong favorites to advance to the last 16, but to do so, they cannot afford to lose to Esperance de Tunis.

That is the reality after a damaging 3-1 defeat to Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night, Nicolas Jackson's red card coming in the midst of an impressive fightback from the Brazilians, who were good value for a win that propelled them to top spot in Group D. Jackson's absence increases the pressure on Liam Delap, the former Ipswich Town striker who struggled in his first full start for his new club. With Cole Palmer also in indifferent form, Chelsea might struggle to get the goals to pull clear of their Tunisian opponents.

Beating Los Angeles FC in Orlando meant that ES Tunis gave themselves a chance at what would be a stunning berth in the last 16. The 34-time champions of Tunisia have looked to be a tough nut to crack defensively, holding Flamengo to just one goal until the 70th minute of a 2-0 defeat. If they can frustrate Chelsea early on, perhaps they will have a chance.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, June 24 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 24 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: ES Tunis +850; Draw +400; Chelsea -333

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

ES Tunis: Bechir Ben Said; Mohamed Ben Ali, Yassine Merria, Mohamed Tugai, Amine Ben Hamida; Elias Mokwana, Onuche Ogbelu, Khalil Guenichi, Abdramane Konate; Youcef Belaili, Rodrigo Rodrigues

Chelsea: Robert Sanchez; Malo Guston, Tosin Adarbioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Liam Delap

Player to watch

Pedro Neto, Chelsea: While so many other Chelsea forwards have struggled in the Club World Cup, Neto has delivered so far in this competition. Goals in each game have been more than enough, but Neto has also excelled creatively, averaging 0.26 expected assists to go with his 0.46 expected goals.

Storyline to watch

Club World Cup brings the heat: A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia, where temperatures could clear 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. By the time both teams take to the pitch at 9 p.m., forecasts predict that temperatures will still be in the 80s with high humidity, conditions which will surely challenge Chelsea in particular. Maresca has already adapted by limiting the minutes of players with muscle issues, such as Reece James and may have to do so further.

Prediction

The conditions may not favor them but Chelsea really ought to have the quality to win this game without having to exert too much in the heat. Pick: ES Tunis 0, Chelsea 2

