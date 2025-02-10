Espanyol issued a statement on Monday condemning Barcelona's Mapi Leon, who made a gesture the club described as "unacceptable" and "violated" the privacy of Daniela Caracas during a Liga F match on Sunday.

In the 15th minute of Barcelona's 2-0 win, Leon appears to inappropriately touch Caracas, per video that has been widely circulated on social media. The Barcelona defender did not receive any punishment during the game, but was criticized by Espanyol the day after, with Caracas' club calling for action from the sport's governing bodies.

"RCD Espanyol de Barcelona wish to express our complete discontent with, and condemnation of, the events that took place last Sunday," the statement read in part. "In this game, there was an action that we consider unacceptable and that should not be overlooked."

Espanyol added that Caracas was on the receiving end of abuse online after the incident, with the club making their legal team available to the player should she wish to work with them.

"There was a regrettable response on social media, where our player was been the target of insults from hundreds of profiles," the statement continued. "We are concerned that, instead of focusing on the incident itself, part of the media attention has been diverted to other issues unrelated to the seriousness of the action. … In addition, we have made the club's legal services available to our player in the event that she wish to take legal action."

FUTPRO, a union representing women's soccer player in Spain, said it has reached out to everyone involved in the matter.

"We have contacted the parties involved: players, agents and clubs, to try to clarify the facts," a statement read in part. "FUTPRO's mission is to protect the rights of female players and reject all types of violence, which is why it always makes its services and professionals available to female players to clarify the facts and help in any way that is relevant. Once the facts have been clarified by all parties and, in the event of that mediation or the participation of FUTPRO is required, we will take appropriate measures by studying the case in depth."

Neither Leon nor Barcelona have commented on the matter, and the same goes for Liga F and the Royal Spanish Football Federation at this time.