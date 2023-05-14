With help from around the league, Barcelona can clinch the La Liga title on their regional rivals' home soil on Sunday but Espanyol will do their best to avoid that as they're four points from safety in La Liga. Just a win is all that it takes for Barcelona to win the league but they can also get the job done with a draw and Atletico Madrid failing to win their game against Elche. Thanks to Real Madrid's victory over Getafe, a Barcelona loss will keep the race going for at least one more week.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, May 14 | Time : 3 p.m.

: Sunday, May 14 | : 3 p.m. Location : RCDE Stadium -- Cornella de Llobregat, Spain

: RCDE Stadium -- Cornella de Llobregat, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Espanyol +470; Draw +290; Barcelona -170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Espanyol: A team that has been performing better as of late, Espanyol needs this victory as their schedule doesn't get much easier in upcoming matches. The attack has been able to score goals but they're conceding far too many chances, something that Barcelona can take advantage of. They also can't get drawn into the derby spirit as they've ended three of their last seven matches with 10 men due to someone getting sent off. A lack of discipline against Barcelona will only lead to a heavy defeat.

Barcelona: Despite running away with La Liga, attacking has been a struggle for Barca lately but with Ousmane Dembele back in the fold, things have improved. With how good the team has been defensively, they won't need many goals in order to turn the tie in their favor but it'll be much better to put this game away early than wait and let the match get chippy.

Prediction

Barcelona will get the job done and start the championship party early behind a Robert Lewandowski brace. Pick: Espanyol 0, Barcelona 3