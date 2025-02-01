Real Madrid will visit Espanyol on Saturday for a key La Liga game with Carlo Ancelotti's side currently leading the Spanish table with a four-point advantage over Atletico Madrid, while FC Barcelona are currently third, seven points behind the leaders. Real Madrid need to win the game against Espanyol so that they can focus on the UEFA Champions League's playoff later this month, as Ancelotti's side will face Manchester City to access to the Round of 16. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : RCDE Stadium -- Barcelona, Spain

: RCDE Stadium -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Espanyol +900; Draw +425; Real Madrid -340

Team news

Espanyol: The home side will have to deal with the injuries of Salvi Sanchez and Jose Gragera while Brian Olivan should also be absent after suffering an injury in the last league game against Sevilla.

Potential Espanyol XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Carreras, Kral, Lozano, Tejero; Puado, Fernandez.

Real Madrid: Apart of the long term injuries of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, the away side will have Vinicius Jr. back in the attacking line as he will play alongside Rodrygo and French star Kylian Mbappe.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Prediction

It should be a quiet easy win for Real Madrid that want to continue their race to win the title. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0.