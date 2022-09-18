LONDON -- The date is March, 21 2007. "300" is riding high in the US box office. Apple CEO Steve Jobs has just launched the first iPhone. LCD Soundsystem have just released the transcendently excellent "Sound of Silver." And the Nwaneri family have just welcomed Ethan to the fold.

Fifteen years and 181 days later he has become the Premier League's youngest ever player, smashing the record set by Harvey Elliott for Fulham, who made his top-flight debut at the age of 16 years and 30 days in May 2019. It is no great surprise that he is also the youngest player to feature for Arsenal, breaking a record set by club legend Cesc Fabregas. Nwaneri also became the first debutant for the Gunners to have been born after they moved into the Emirates Stadium.

His appearance as an 89th-minute replacement for Fabio Vieira was the cherry on top of an exceptional afternoon for Arsenal and their traveling supporters, who serenaded their debutant with chants of "he's got school in the morning" and, aimed in the direction of a disappointing Brentford side, "how shit must you be, he's only 15".

"It was a pure gut feeling. I met the boy. I really liked what I saw. Per [Mertesacker] in the academy was giving me good feelings. He's trained with us a couple of times and then I had the feeling from yesterday that if the opportunity could come I was going to do it, "said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before kickoff. "We are pretty short and opportunities come when issues arise.

"It's best not to tell them [he's making his debut]. Just throw him in there and see what happens.



"I told him he was going to be with us and experience the day ... and that he'd have to be ready [to play]. When he was about to come on I said, 'Congratulations and enjoy it!'"

Indeed Nwaneri is so young that he was not allowed to change with the rest of the Arsenal team before today's game.

Nwaneri has long been viewed as one of the best and brightest youngsters at Arsenal's Hale End academy but his promotion to the first team was certainly some way ahead of schedule, thrust on Arteta after injuries to Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Martin Odegaard, the latter pulling out just before Sunday's 3-0 win with a knock to his calf.

Arsenal hardly looked like a team who were missing their captain as William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Vieira struck fine goals to send Mikel Arteta's side back to the top of the Premier League table, where they lead Manchester City and Tottenham by a point.