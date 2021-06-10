Euro 2020 gets underway this Friday when Italy and Turkey meet and there is no shortage of mouth-watering group stage clashes to look forward to.

Although there are obvious favorites for the title, there are a number of interesting dark horses too and the potential for surprise results is high.

So, who do you have tipped to win it all and how does that stack up against the picks provided by our expert panel? You can find our picks below and follow all of our CBS Sports coverage of the tournament.

Who is going all the way? France, Portugal, or England? Have your say and let us know what you make of ours!

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.