With contenders dropping like flies at Euro 2020, so much has changed when it comes to who's the favorite to win the tournament. With reigning World Cup champion France being bounced by Switzerland, reigning Euro champs Portugal losing to Belgium and World Cup runners-up Croatia falling to Spain, the field is wide open with several Cinderellas still alive. So who are the odds-on favorites to win it all now?

After Monday's action, the teams in the quarterfinals are Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic and Denmark, with two more teams completing the field on Tuesday when England face Germany and Ukraine square off with Sweden.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, here's a look at the odds to win Euro 2020 heading into Tuesday:

Spain +350

Italy +350

England +450

Germany +600

Belgium +650

Denmark +1000

Switzerland +2000

Czech Republic +2500

Sweden +5000

Ukraine +8000

Now, a few things to note. Belgium at +650 seem like pretty good value considering they are still one of the favorites, but you have to keep in mind that the injury bug has struck them hard with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne set to miss out on their clash with Italy in the quarters. De Bruyne has an ankle injury that saw him come off against Portugal, while Hazard was also removed with a hamstring knock. If they can move on and get them back, look out.

Spain and Italy seem like smart choices from one side of the bracket, though they are on a collision course to meet in the semifinals, and leaning Italy makes more sense with this young and somewhat inexperienced Spanish side.

When it comes to a long shot that might make sense, Denmark is an interesting one considering how well and how inspired they have played since Christian Eriksen's frightening cardiac arrest on the pitch in their opener. They are on the more wide-open side of the bracket, and while it won't be easy, don't discount them. Nobody gave Greece a chance at 2004, and this Danish team is more talented and really clicking.