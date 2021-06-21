Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will be unavailable for Scotland's final Euro 2020 Group D match after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association have announced.

Gilmour was man of the match in his first start for the Scottish national team, a 0-0 draw against England that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. A win against Croatia will be the Scots' only hope of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Following Gilmour's positive test the English FA confirmed that all 26 players and their support staff had returned negative PCR results on Sunday.

Should Scotland make it to the knockout stages then it is likely Gilmour would miss that match as well. Round of 16 matches take place between June 26 and 29. Both Croatia and Scotland have one point from their first two games whilst the Czech Republic and England head to their meeting at Wembley Stadium with four points to their names.

Gilmour did not feature in Scotland's opening match and Stuart Armstrong, the Southampton midfielder who started ahead of him, would appear to be the natural choice to step into Steve Clarke's side. However they may well miss the Chelsea youngster's consistency in possession. The 20-year-old completed 40 of an attempted 46 passes against England and completes 12.5 passes under pressure per 90, a number comparable with such star names as Marco Verratti and Thiago.

His club team mate Mason Mount, with whom he had something of a running battle on the Wembley turf, said of Gilmour: "He didn't surprise me, I know what he is like as a player. We had a good battle and every time he plays he seems to get man of the match - he has done it the few times he played at Chelsea.

"He gets chucked in at the deep end sometimes and he is always swimming. I always watched his development and he is going to keep getting better and better and that is good for him personally, for the club and also at international level."