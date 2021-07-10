Something has to give when a powerful England squad with home-field advantage faces an Italy team on a 33-game unbeaten streak in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. England has won 11 of its past 12 games, the only exception a scoreless draw with Scotland in the group stage, while Italy had won 13 in a row before playing to a draw with Spain. Italy won in the shootout and has not lost a match since September 2018. England is seeking its second major tournament title, and first since the 1966 World Cup, while the Azzurri won this event in 1968 and has four World Cup titles, the most recent in 2006.

Kickoff from London is set for 3 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists England as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Italy vs. England odds. Italy is the +210 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 1.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Italy vs. England:

Italy vs. England: England -0.5 (+155)

Italy vs. England over-under: 1.5 goals (over -190, under +155)

Italy vs. England 90-minute money line: Italy +210, England +160, Draw +190

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma has allowed seven goals over his past 21 national-team starts.

England: Raheem Sterling has 15 goals and eight assists in his past 23 international matches.

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have been able to win with either an offensive-minded or defense-backed approach, and 60,000 vocal fans will try to propel them to a title. England has allowed two goals over its past 12 games, and it has scored eight in its past three. Harry Kane scored the winner against Denmark in extra time, and he has been one of the most prolific attackers in the world. He led the Premier League in goals and assists last season and is joined by a red-hot Raheem Sterling. Sterling's open run in the box forced the own goal that tied the semifinal match.

The England stars are bolstered by endless talented options, with Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish among the dangerous playmakers and Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson relentless in midfield. The defense is in good hands with John Stones and Harry Maguire holding down the middle, and they could cause problems on the offensive end against an Italy squad that has appeared vulnerable on set pieces. The defenders are backed by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has allowed 19 goals in 37 starts for England.

Why you should back Italy

Italy has posted 11 straight clean sheets before allowing one goal in each of its past three matches. It also has scored at least once in all but two games during its 33-game run. The teamwork of veteran defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini along with star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma make life difficult for opposing attackers. The defenders have been a top pair for Juventus for a decade, and the 22-year-old Donnarumma tied for the Serie A lead with 14 saves at AC Milan last season.

The Italians also have elite midfielders In Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella to feed a dangerous attacking trio of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa. Chiesa has scored two of the five goals in the knockout stage, while Immobile (Lazio) and Insigne (Napoli) combined for 39 goals during the Serie A season. The Azzurri have beaten England both times the teams have met in Euro competition. They won 1-0 in a 1980 group-stage match and prevailed on penalties after a scoreless draw in the 2012 semifinals before losing to Spain.

How to make Italy vs. England Euro 2020 picks

