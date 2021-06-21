Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the remainder of France's 2020 UEFA European Championship campaign with a knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Hungary over the weekend.

Didier Deschamps' world champions were held to a draw at Puskas Arena in Budapest on a wild day in Group F that saw Les Bleus remain top after Germany's win over Portugal.

Dembele, 24, came on as a substitute and almost made an immediate impact as he hit the post before being substituted back off before the end of the game.

Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Attila Fiola's opener and the French are now preparing to face the Portuguese at the same venue.

The French Football Federation confirmed Dembele's withdrawal on Monday and no replacement has been communicated.