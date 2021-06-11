The world champions, the defending European titleholders, one of the most decorated nations in European Championships history and one of the countries that will be able to call on strong home support from their supporters in the stadium: Group F is the one everyone is waiting to see unfold.

Here is everything you need to know:

Fixtures and how to watch

(All times U.S./Eastern. Stream every game on fuboTV -- Try for free)

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs. Portugal (Puskas Arena, Budapest, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

France vs. Germany (Allianz Arena, Munich, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs. France (Puskas Arena, Budapest, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

Portugal vs. Germany (Allianz Arena, Munich, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France (Puskas Arena, Budapest, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

Germany vs. Hungary (Allianz Arena, Munich, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/Univision)

Group favorites

Although many are tipping France to go all the way this summer, defending champions Portugal cannot be dismissed and that leaves Group F with two favorites, a dark horse in Germany and a rank outsider in Hungary. The French and Portuguese have remained two of the strongest nations since their respective international successes and a meeting between the two in the final should not be ruled out.

Craving even more coverage of Euro 2020? Listen below to part one of our preview and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

In the mix

Germany's deterioration under Joachim Low before he leaves at the end of this tournament has many believing that Hansi Flick will rejuvenate this group once he takes charge after a successful Bayern Munich stint. However, any squad with the quality possessed by the Germans always stands a chance of going on a deep run.

One to watch

There are many games worth watching in Group F with France vs. Germany in Munich a great way to kick-off and Portugal vs. the Germans at Allianz Arena another mouthwatering fixture, but the Portuguese vs. the French in Budapest for the final group game will have added needle if there is something on the line for either nation. Also, do not forget that Hungary will be one of the only teams able to call on vociferous home support when they host Portugal and France at Puskas Arena.

Star players

France: So many to choose from, but all eyes will be one the French attack with Kylian Mbappe joined by Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann. However, although the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is one of the undoubted star turns of the tournament and the Real man is returning from the international wilderness, it is the Barcelona star who makes Didier Deschamps' side tick.

Portugal: Look no further than Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his age and a disappointing season with Juventus, he is still the golden boy of Portuguese soccer. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Andre Silva backing him up, Ronaldo could use this summer as a chance to remind people that he is still there ahead of a possible move away from Turin.

Germany: Not many national teams boast their star man between the sticks, but captain Manuel Neuer will be of massive importance for Die Mannschaft this summer after another impressive individual spell with Bayern over the past 12 months or so. Having just hit 100 caps and with Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back in the mix, experience will be key for Low's men.

Hungary: With no Dominik Szoboszlai due to injury, the Hungarians' chances of pulling off a major shock have taken a big hit. However, with home support on their side, Marco Rossi's men could still upset somebody with so little expected of them and memories of an exciting Euro 2016 campaign to inspire them. Szoboszlai's RB Leipzig teammate Peter Gulacsi will skipper the side and he has a penchant for important saves and could give the Magyars a chance.