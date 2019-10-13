Euro 2020: Here are the teams that have already qualified for next summer's tournament
So far, just four teams have qualified for the cup
We are just eight months away from Euro 2020, and teams are already starting to qualify for the tournament. With the international break in October, four teams have booked their tickets to the cup, and 20 more spots are up for grabs with no team automatically qualifying as hosts. That's because for the very first time the tournament will be played all across Europe, meaning each team has to earn the right to participate through Euro qualifying, while some teams will also have a chance through a playoff round that's determined by their play in the UEFA Nations League.
Here's a look at the teams who have qualified and who may be next:
Qualified teams
- Belgium
- Italy
- Poland
- Russia
As for the teams that are close and can clinch this week -- England, Ukraine, Portugal, Turkey and France are all close to booking their spot. Ukraine takes on Portugal on Tuesday, and France faces Turkey. Also, England goes to Bulgaria, with all games at 2:45 p.m. ET.
The tournament begins next summer.
