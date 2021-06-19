Hungary lead France 1-0 after the first half of their 2020 UEFA European Championship Group F clash thanks to Attila Fiola's composed finish.

The current world champions went close on several occasions through Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema but were punished for their wasteful finish by Fiola's strike from a Roland Sallai assist on the stroke of the break.

Didier Deschamps was furious with his defense as Benjamin Pavard and Raphael Varane contrived to let Fiola run at captain Hugo Lloris and the 31-year-old found the back of the net with a cool-headed finish.

The celebrations were memorable for one local journalist pitchside as the Hungarian players celebrated boisterously in front of her desk.

The French have a big 45 minutes ahead of them while the Magyars are potentially one half of soccer away from creating history.