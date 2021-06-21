England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are self-isolating after interaction with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gilmour will miss Scotland's final Euro 2020 Group D fixture against Croatia, a match he would have started, following the positive test. Whilst the entire England squad returned negative lateral flow tests on Monday Gilmour's Chelsea team mates Mount and Chilwell will be isolated whilst the English FA holds talks with Public Health England.

"As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match," the England team announced. "The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England.

"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests. We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England."

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

England play the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. Mount and Chilwell have not yet ben ruled out of the game.

Gilmour, however, will miss what could be Scotland's last game at Euro 2020. was man of the match in his first start for the national team, a 0-0 draw against England that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. A win against Croatia will be the Scots' only hope of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

Euro 2020 Group D

Pos. Team W D L GD Pts 1 Czech Republic 1 1 0 +2 4 2 England 1 1 0 +1 4 3 Croatia 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Scotland 0 1 1 -2 1

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Should Scotland make it to the knockout stages then it is likely Gilmour would miss that match as well. Round of 16 matches take place between June 26 and 29. Both Croatia and Scotland have one point from their first two games whilst the Czech Republic and England head to their meeting at Wembley Stadium with four points to their names.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirmed that Gilmour would have played against Croatia but he insisted his side's plans would not be unduly disrupted by the Chelsea youngster's absence: "The only spanner it throws into the works is Billy would have started the game. It's a chance for someone else to come into the team and make themselves a national hero."

Gilmour did not feature in Scotland's opening match and Stuart Armstrong, the Southampton midfielder who started ahead of him, would appear to be the natural choice to step into Steve Clarke's side. However they may well miss the Chelsea youngster's consistency in possession. The 20-year-old completed 40 of an attempted 46 passes against England and completes 12.5 passes under pressure per 90, a number comparable with such star names as Marco Verratti and Thiago.

His club team mate Mount, with whom he had something of a running battle on the Wembley turf, said of Gilmour: "He didn't surprise me, I know what he is like as a player. We had a good battle and every time he plays he seems to get man of the match - he has done it the few times he played at Chelsea.

"He gets chucked in at the deep end sometimes and he is always swimming. I always watched his development and he is going to keep getting better and better and that is good for him personally, for the club and also at international level."