Euro 2020 qualifying: Every team that has qualified for 2020 UEFA European Football Championship

We are just eight months away from the 2020 UEFA European Championship, and teams are already starting to qualify for next summer's tournament. Entering the international break in October, four teams had booked their tickets to the tournament last week, and 20 more spots were up for grabs with no team automatically qualifying as hosts. That's because for the very first time the tournament will be played all across Europe, meaning each team has to earn the right to participate through Euro qualifying, while some teams will also have a chance through a playoff round that's determined by their play in the UEFA Nations League.

Those 20 spots were reduced to 19 on Monday with Ukraine beating Portugal to qualify, and on Tuesday Spain joined thanks to some late magic. Needing a draw at Sweden to clinch a spot, Spain was down 1-0, but a goal in the 92nd minute from substitute striker Rodrigo gave Spain the point it needed to officially qualify, making Sweden wait to next month to likely earn its spot.

Here's a look at the teams who have qualified:

Qualified teams

Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Ukraine

Spain

The tournament begins next summer and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).