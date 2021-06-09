Euro 2020 is almost here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament is set to begin on June 11 all across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will see 24 teams do battle to become the continental kings come July. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around. England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here is the complete schedule as long as where you can watch the matches. You can watch every game on fuboTV (Try for free).

All times Eastern

Group Stage

June 11

Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 12

Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 13

England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m. on ESPN2

Austria vs. No. Macedonia, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 14

Scotland vs. Czech Rep., 9 a.m. on ESPN

Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 15

Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on ESPN

France vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 16

Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 17

Ukraine vs. No. Macedonia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 18

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. on ESPN

England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN



June 19

Hungary vs. France, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 20

Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

June 22

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Round of 16

June 26

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC

June 27

Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC

June 28

Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 29

Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group E winner vs. Thirrd place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinals

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 3

Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC

Semifinals

July 6

Semifinal 1 3 p.m on ESPN

July 7

Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11

Euro final, 3 p.m. on ESPN