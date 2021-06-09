Euro 2020 is almost here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament is set to begin on June 11 all across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will see 24 teams do battle to become the continental kings come July. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around. England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.
Here is the complete schedule as long as where you can watch the matches.
All times Eastern
Group Stage
June 11
Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 12
Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m. on ABC
June 13
England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m. on ESPN2
Austria vs. No. Macedonia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 14
Scotland vs. Czech Rep., 9 a.m. on ESPN
Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 15
Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on ESPN
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 16
Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 17
Ukraine vs. No. Macedonia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 18
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. on ESPN
England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 19
Hungary vs. France, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC
June 20
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
June 21
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 23
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Round of 16
June 26
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC
June 27
Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC
June 28
Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 29
Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group E winner vs. Thirrd place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinals
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC
Semifinals
July 6
Semifinal 1 3 p.m on ESPN
July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Final
July 11
Euro final, 3 p.m. on ESPN