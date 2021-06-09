euro-2020-logo.jpg
Euro 2020 is almost here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament is set to begin on June 11 all across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will see 24 teams do battle to become the continental kings come July. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around. England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.

Here is the complete schedule as long as where you can watch the matches. You can watch every game on fuboTV (Try for free).

All times Eastern

Group Stage

June 11
Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 12
Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 13
England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m. on ESPN2
Austria vs. No. Macedonia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 14
Scotland vs. Czech Rep., 9 a.m. on ESPN
Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 15
Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on ESPN
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.  on ESPN

June 16
Finland vs.  Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 17
Ukraine vs. No. Macedonia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 18
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. on ESPN
England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 19
Hungary vs. France, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 20
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

June 21
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 23
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Round of 16

June 26
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC

June 27
Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC

June 28
Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 29
Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group E winner vs. Thirrd place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinals

July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC

Semifinals

July 6
Semifinal 1 3 p.m on ESPN

July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11
Euro final, 3 p.m. on ESPN