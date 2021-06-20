Euro 2020 is here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament started on June 11 across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition sees 24 teams doing battle to become the continental kings next month. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around.
England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.
Here is the complete schedule as long as where you can watch the matches. You can watch every game on fuboTV (Try for free).
All times U.S./Eastern
Schedule and results
Group Stage
June 11
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 12
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 13
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 1, North Macedonia 0
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 14
Scotland 2, Czech Republic 0
Poland 1, Slovakia, 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 15
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
June 20
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
June 21
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
June 23
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Round of 16
June 26
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. (ABC)
June 27
Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. (ABC)
June 28
Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
June 29
Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Group E winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinals
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Semifinals
July 6
Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Final
July 11
European Championships final, 3 p.m. (ESPN)