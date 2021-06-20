Euro 2020 is here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament started on June 11 across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition sees 24 teams doing battle to become the continental kings next month. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around.

England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.

All times U.S./Eastern

Schedule and results

Group Stage

June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 1, North Macedonia 0

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 14

Scotland 2, Czech Republic 0

Poland 1, Slovakia, 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

June 20

Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

June 22

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16

June 26

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. (ABC)

June 27

Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. (ABC)

June 28

Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

June 29

Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Group E winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinals

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

July 3

Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

July 6

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

July 7

Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Final

July 11

European Championships final, 3 p.m. (ESPN)