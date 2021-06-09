ronaldotrophy.jpg
Euro 2020 is nearly here with the competition beginning on June 11 as Italy face Turkey. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the competition is still set to be played around the continent as one country looks for the ultimate continental glory. 24 teams across six groups will then turn into 16 teams battling it out in the knockout stages. The final is set for July 11 from Wembley Stadium in London. 

Here are the group standings and schedule, along with how you can watch. 

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more. 

Group AGPWDLGDPTS

Italy

0

0

0

0

0

0

Switzerland

0

0

0

0

0

0

Turkey

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wales

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 11
Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 12
Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. on ESPN

June 16
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 20
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Group BGPWDLGDPTS

Belgium

0

0

0

0

0

0

Denmark

0

0

0

0

0

0

Finland

0

0

0

0

0

0

Russia

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 12
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 16
Finland vs.  Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

June 17
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on ESPN

June 21
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Group CGPWDLGDPTS

Austria

0

0

0

0

0

0

Netherlands

0

0

0

0

0

0

North Macedonia

0

0

0

0

0

0

Ukraine

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 13
Austria vs. No. Macedonia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 17
Ukraine vs. No. Macedonia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 21
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group DGPWDLGDPTS

Croatia

0

0

0

0

0

0

Czech Republic

0

0

0

0

0

0

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

Scotland

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 13
England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m. on ESPN2

June 14
Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 9 a.m. on ESPN

June 18
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. on ESPN
England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Group EGPWDLGDPTS

Poland

0

0

0

0

0

0

Slovakia

0

0

0

0

0

0

Spain

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sweden

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 14
Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 18
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

June 19
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 23
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group FGPWDLGDPTS

France

0

0

0

0

0

0

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hungary

0

0

0

0

0

0

Portugal

0

0

0

0

0

0

June 15
Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on ESPN
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.  on ESPN

June 19
Hungary vs. France, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on ESPN

June 23
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Round of 16

June 26
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC

June 27
Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC

June 28
Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 29
Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group E winner vs. Thirrd place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinals

July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC

Semifinals

July 6
Semifinal 1 3 p.m on ESPN

July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11
Euro final, 3 p.m. on ESPN