Euro 2020 is nearly here with the competition beginning on June 11 as Italy face Turkey. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the competition is still set to be played around the continent as one country looks for the ultimate continental glory. 24 teams across six groups will then turn into 16 teams battling it out in the knockout stages. The final is set for July 11 from Wembley Stadium in London.
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Italy
1
1
0
0
+3
3
Switzerland
1
0
1
0
0
1
Wales
1
0
1
0
0
1
Turkey
1
0
0
1
-3
0
June 11
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 12
Wales 1, Switzerland, 1
June 16
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 20
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
1
1
0
0
+3
3
Finland
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Denmark
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Russia
0
0
0
1
-3
0
June 12
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 16
Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
June 17
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on ESPN
June 21
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Austria
0
0
0
0
0
0
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
North Macedonia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ukraine
0
0
0
0
0
0
June 13
Austria vs. No. Macedonia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 17
Ukraine vs. No. Macedonia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 21
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Croatia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Czech Republic
0
0
0
0
0
0
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
Scotland
0
0
0
0
0
0
June 13
England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m. on ESPN2
June 14
Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 9 a.m. on ESPN
June 18
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. on ESPN
England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Poland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Slovakia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sweden
0
0
0
0
0
0
June 14
Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 18
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m. on ESPN
June 19
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC
June 23
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hungary
0
0
0
0
0
0
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0
June 15
Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on ESPN
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 19
Hungary vs. France, 9 a.m. on ESPN
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on ESPN
June 23
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Round of 16
June 26
Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC
June 27
Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC
June 28
Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 29
Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Group E winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinals
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC
Semifinals
July 6
Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN
July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Final
July 11
European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN