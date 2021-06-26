Euro 2020 is underway. The competition kicked off on June 11 with Italy defeating Turkey. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place around the continent as one country looks for ultimate continental glory. Twenty-four teams across six groups started and have played down to 16 teams battling it out in the knockout stages. The final is set for July 11 from Wembley Stadium in London.

Euro 2020 schedule and results

Round of 16

June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy vs. Austria 3 p.m. on ABC

June 27

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 12 p.m. on ESPN

Belgium vs. Portugal 3 p.m. on ABC

June 28

Croatia vs. Spain 12 p.m. on ESPN

France vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 29

England vs. Germany 12 p.m. on ESPN

Sweden vs. Ukraine 3 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinals

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 3

Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC

Semifinals

July 6

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 7

Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11

European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Completed Matches

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Italy 3 3 0 0 +7 9 Wales 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 -1 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 -7 0

June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland, 1

June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Denmark 3 1 0 2 +1 3 Finland 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Russia 3 1 0 2 -5 3

June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

June 21

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Austria 3 2 0 1 +1 6 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 -1 3 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 -6 0

June 13

Austria 1, No. Macedonia 0

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 17

Ukraine 2, No. Macedonia 1,

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

June 21

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Group D GP W D L GD PTS England 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Croatia 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Scotland 3 0 1 2 -4 1

June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Spain 3 1 2 0 +5 5 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 -5 3 Poland 3 0 1 2 -2 1

June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

June 19

Spain 1, Poland 1

June 23

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Group F GP W D L GD PTS France 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Germany 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Portugal 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Hungary 3 0 2 1 -3 2

June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

June 23

Germany 2, Hungary 2

Portugal 2, France 2