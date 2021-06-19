Euro 2020 is underway. The competition began on June 11 with Italy defeating Turkey. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place around the continent as one country looks for ultimate continental glory. 24 teams across six groups will then turn into 16 teams battling it out in the knockout stages. The final is set for July 11 from Wembley Stadium in London.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Italy 2 2 0 0 +6 6 Wales 2 1 1 0 +2 4 Switzerland 2 0 1 1 -3 1 Turkey 2 0 0 2 -5 0

June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland, 1

June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

June 20

Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 2 2 0 0 +4 6 Russia 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Finland 2 1 0 1 0 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 -2 0

June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

June 21

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands 2 2 0 0 +3 6 Ukrains 2 1 0 1 0 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 0 3 North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 -3 0

June 13

Austria 1, No. Macedonia 0

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 17

Ukraine 2, No. Macedonia 1,

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 +2 4 England 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 -2 1

June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

June 22

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 0 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 0 1 -1 0

June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

June 19

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m. on ABC

June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group F GP W D L GD PTS France 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Germany 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Hungary 2 0 1 1 -3 1

June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

June 23

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Round of 16

June 26

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. on ABC

June 27

Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 p.m. on ABC

June 28

Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 29

Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group E winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C/D, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinals

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 3

Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC

Semifinals

July 6

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN

July 7

Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11

European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN