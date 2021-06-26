Euro 2020 is underway. The competition kicked off on June 11 with Italy defeating Turkey. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place around the continent as one country looks for ultimate continental glory. Twenty-four teams across six groups started and have played down to 16 teams battling it out in the knockout stages. The final is set for July 11 from Wembley Stadium in London.
Euro 2020 schedule and results
Round of 16
June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
June 27
Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 12 p.m. on ESPN
Belgium vs. Portugal 3 p.m. on ABC
June 28
Croatia vs. Spain 12 p.m. on ESPN
France vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN
June 29
England vs. Germany 12 p.m. on ESPN
Sweden vs. Ukraine 3 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinals
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
July 3
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. on ABC
Semifinals
July 6
Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN
July 7
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Final
July 11
European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN
Completed Matches
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Italy
3
3
0
0
+7
9
Wales
3
1
1
1
+1
4
Switzerland
3
1
1
1
-1
4
Turkey
3
0
0
3
-7
0
June 11
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 12
Wales 1, Switzerland, 1
June 16
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
3
3
0
0
+6
9
Denmark
3
1
0
2
+1
3
Finland
3
1
0
2
-2
3
Russia
3
1
0
2
-5
3
June 12
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
June 17
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
June 21
Russia 1, Denmark 4
Finland 0, Belgium 2
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Netherlands
3
3
0
0
+6
9
Austria
3
2
0
1
+1
6
Ukraine
3
1
0
2
-1
3
North Macedonia
3
0
0
3
-6
0
June 13
Austria 1, No. Macedonia 0
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 17
Ukraine 2, No. Macedonia 1,
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 21
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
England
3
2
1
0
+2
7
Croatia
3
1
1
1
+1
4
Czech Republic
3
1
1
1
+1
4
Scotland
3
0
1
2
-4
1
June 13
England 1, Croatia 0
June 14
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
June 18
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Sweden
3
2
1
0
+2
7
Spain
3
1
2
0
+5
5
Slovakia
3
1
0
2
-5
3
Poland
3
0
1
2
-2
1
June 14
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
June 19
Spain 1, Poland 1
June 23
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Germany
3
1
1
1
+1
4
Portugal
3
1
1
1
+1
4
Hungary
3
0
2
1
-3
2
June 15
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
June 23
Germany 2, Hungary 2
Portugal 2, France 2