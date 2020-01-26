Euro 2020 standings: Scores, schedule, live stream, how to watch online, start times
Here's what to know about this summer's competition
The month-long journey to be crowned European champion begins on June 12, as 24 teams battle at Euro 2020. The tournament will be played all over Europe for the first time as 12 different countries will host matches, with London's Wembley Stadium hosting the semifinals and final.
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are the reigning champs with World Cup winner France looking like another contender to win the crown. England and Croatia both made brilliant runs at the World Cup and have a chance in this competition, while Germany, Spain and Italy are also teams that could make a deep run despite a drop in form over recent years. Four spots remain to be filled with the playoff round set for March.
Here's what to know about the competition:
Tournament format
24 teams are divided into six groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance. The four best third-place teams also advance.
How to watch on TV, stream and watch online
The matches will be broadcast in English on ESPN networks and ABC, while Spanish feeds will be available on Univision networks. All matches can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Standings and schedule
All times Eastern
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A schedule
Friday, June 12
Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m.
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m.
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B schedule
Saturday, June 13
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.
Thursday, June 18
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TBD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C schedule
Sunday, June 14
Austria vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Ukraine vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 22
TBD vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.
Ukraine vs. Austria, 9 a.m.
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TBD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D schedule
Sunday, June 14
England vs. Croatia, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 15
TBD vs. Czech Republic, 3 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m.
England vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.
Croatia vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TBD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E schedule
Monday, June 15
Poland vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Sweden vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 20
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
TBD vs. Spain, 12 p.m.
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TBD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F schedule
Tuesday, June 16
TBD vs. Portugal, 12 p.m.
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
TBD vs. France, 9 a.m.
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Germany vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.
Knockout stage
Quarterfinals
Saturday, June 27
2A vs. 2B, 12 p.m.
1A vs. 2C, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m.
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 29
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m.
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
1D vs. 2F, 12 p.m.
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Final
Sunday, July 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
