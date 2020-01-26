Euro 2020 standings: Scores, schedule, live stream, how to watch online, start times

The month-long journey to be crowned European champion begins on June 12, as 24 teams battle at Euro 2020. The tournament will be played all over Europe for the first time as 12 different countries will host matches, with London's Wembley Stadium hosting the semifinals and final.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are the reigning champs with World Cup winner France looking like another contender to win the crown. England and Croatia both made brilliant runs at the World Cup and have a chance in this competition, while Germany, Spain and Italy are also teams that could make a deep run despite a drop in form over recent years. Four spots remain to be filled with the playoff round set for March.

Here's what to know about the competition:

Tournament format

24 teams are divided into six groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance. The four best third-place teams also advance.

How to watch on TV, stream and watch online

The matches will be broadcast in English on ESPN networks and ABC, while Spanish feeds will be available on Univision networks. All matches can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Standings and schedule

All times Eastern

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A schedule



Friday, June 12

Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m.



Saturday, June 13

Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m.

Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B schedule

Saturday, June 13

Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 18

Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group C schedule

Sunday, June 14

Austria vs. TBD, 12 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Ukraine vs. TBD, 9 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 22

TBD vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Austria, 9 a.m.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group D schedule

Sunday, June 14

England vs. Croatia, 3 p.m.



Monday, June 15

TBD vs. Czech Republic, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m.

England vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

Croatia vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group E schedule

Monday, June 15

Poland vs. TBD, 12 p.m.

Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Sweden vs. TBD, 9 a.m.



Saturday, June 20

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

TBD vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.





Group F GP W D L GD PTS France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group F schedule



Tuesday, June 16

TBD vs. Portugal, 12 p.m.

France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

TBD vs. France, 9 a.m.

Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Germany vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 27

2A vs. 2B, 12 p.m.

1A vs. 2C, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m.

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 29

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m.

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

1D vs. 2F, 12 p.m.

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.



Wednesday, July 8

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Final

Sunday, July 12

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.