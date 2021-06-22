Calculators, abucases and Excel documents at the ready folks, it's time to dive into the labyrinthine complexities of Euro 2020 knockout round qualification. Actually it's not that complicated but anything more than the top two going through can feel like an exercise in unnecessary confusion when the games are coming at you as thick and fast as they do at the European Championships.

Before Euro 2016 UEFA decided to expand the competition to 24 teams, split into six groups of four. Unfortunately that format does not a simple passage to the knockout rounds make, so in addition to the top two from each of the groups an additional four teams, who finished third in their group with the best record, will be added to bring up the numbers.

With half of the groups having completed their fixtures the equation for qualification is becoming clearer. Let's dive into the groups and work out what's what.

Group A

Qualified: Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Eliminated: Turkey

Italy cruised through the group stages with three wins, seven goals scored and none conceded while Wales were trailing in their wake on four points. Ultimately it was the fact that they were the only team not to lose 3-0 to the Italians that was enough to secure second spot for Rob Page's side with four points and a goal difference of plus one.

Switzerland, who drew with Wales in the opening round of games, finished third by virtue of their goal difference. However with the third-placed teams from Group B and C having only registered three points the Swiss are guaranteed a last 16 berth. They will face either Belgium or the winners of Group B.

Wales will play Denmark in Amsterdam and Italy will face Austria in London.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Group B

Qualified: Belgium, Denmark

Third place: Finland

Eliminated: Russia

Belgium romped to the top of their group and a knockout tie against one of the competition's third place teams and behind them Denmark's stunning 4-1 win over Russia was enough to elevate them from bottom spot coming into the final round of games to qualification for the last 16. In a tournament that had been so disrupted for them by the cardiac arrest suffered by playmaker Christian Eriksen, it is a remarkable achievement for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Tournament debutants Finland are in the mix for a third place berth but with three points and a goal difference of minus two they are likely to fall short; a similar tally for Turkey at Euro 2016 was not enough to reach the last 16.

Group C

Qualified: Netherlands, Austria

Third place: Ukraine

Eliminated: North Macedonia

Second place in Group C came down to a straight fight between Ukraine and Austria in Bucharest, a first half goal by Christoph Baumgartner enough to earn Das Team a first place in the Euros knockout rounds in their history though they will be hard pressed to go further against an Italy side that have been one of the tournament's best.

The Netherlands cruised to top spot in Group C and will face a third-placed team from one of Group D, E or F in the round of 16. As for Ukraine, they will be nervously awaiting results in the final three groups over the coming days. With three points and a goal difference of minus one they are at least ahead of Finland; a draw between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow would be enough to take them through to the last 16.

Group D

Qualified: Czech Republic, England

In the mix: Croatia, Scotland

The Czech Republic and England will compete for top spot in Group D on Tuesday night but will do so knowing whatever result they get they are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages by virtue of having already accrued four points. The winner of the game or the Czech Republic in the event of a draw will face the second best team in Group F while Group D's runner-up will face their counterpart from Group E.

Both Scotland and Croatia could yet claim second place in Group D depending on results in the other game. Croatia would need England to win and for goal difference to swing in their favor, Scotland would be hoping for similar circumstances in a Czech victory.

Regardless Scotland and Croatia go into their meeting at Hampden Park knowing that a draw suits neither side -- indeed both would be eliminated from the competition if there is no winner in their match. The winner is also guaranteed to reach the knockout stages even if they finish third. Whichever teams finishes in that spot will face either the Netherlands or the winner of Group E.

Group E

Qualified: Sweden

In the mix: Slovakia, Spain, Poland

Sweden have already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of their game against Poland, who will qualify with a win but be eliminated with any other result. Both Spain and Slovakia know that a win will guarantee their berth in the knockout rounds as well.

However, while a point would be enough for Slovakia, it would take Spain's fate out of their hands. If Luis Enrique's side were to draw and Sweden were to win then La Furia Roja would advance. However victory for Poland and a draw in the other game would leave Spain bottom of the group on three points.

No finishing position in Group E is confirmed. Its winners will face a third placed team from Group A, B, C or D. Second will face Group D's runner up whilst any qualifier from third would face Belgium or the Netherlands.

Group F

Qualified: France

In the mix: Germany, Portugal, Hungary

With four points to their name France are through and a victory over Portugal in Budapest would be enough to guarantee them top spot in Group F. Portugal's finishing position is not within their control, if they do not get a better result than Germany manage against Hungary then they cannot top the group. Equally a point against France would be enough to guarantee progress to the knockout rounds for Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Hungary will qualify with a win and nothing more in their away game against Germany, who need just a point to book their berth in the last 16.

Every position is up for grabs in Group F, whose winners face either Switzerland or Finland. Second place in Group F faces the second best team from Group D whilst a third place qualifier would meet Belgium or the Netherlands.

Ranking of third place teams

Pos Group Team Pl W D L GD Pts 1 A Switzerland 3 1 1 1 -1 4 2 F Portugal 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 C Ukraine 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 B Finland 3 1 0 2 -2 3 5 E Spain 2 0 2 0 0 2 6 D Croatia 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Round of 16 fixtures

June 26

Wales vs. Denmark (12 p.m. ET, Amsterdam)

Italy vs. Austria (3 p.m. ET, London)

June 27

Netherlands vs. Third Group D/E/F (12 p.m. ET, Budapest)

Belgium vs. Third Group Group A/E/F (3 p.m. ET, Seville)

June 28

Runner up Group D vs. Runner up Group E (12 p.m. ET, Copenhagen)

Winner Group F vs. Third Group A/C (3 p.m. ET, Bucharest)

June 29

Winner Group D vs. Runner up Group F (12 p.m. ET, London)

Winner Group E vs. Third Group B/C/D (3 p.m. ET, Glasgow)