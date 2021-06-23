UEFA say they have blocked attempts by the Munich government to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary, insisting that "the rainbow is not a political symbol".

Authorities in Munich had planned the display of support for LGBTQ+ rights in protest at legislation passed by the Hungarian parliament last week which will ban gay people from featuring on TV for children and in school education materials. UEFA insists that their decision not to allow the flag colors to light up the outside of the stadium were not political but instead said that it was a political request by the city of Munich.

"Today UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow," European football's governing body said in a statement. "It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in - a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

"Some people have interpreted UEFA's decision to turn down the city of Munich's request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a Euro 2020 match as 'political'. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team's presence in the stadium for this evening match with Germany.

"For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society."

UEFA had proposed that the Munich government could instead light up the ground on Christopher Street Day, an annual LGBTQ+ celebration and memorial day on June 28 that commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969, or Munich Pride week between July 3 and 11. The Allianz Arena will not host games on any of those dates though there will be a Euro 2020 quarter-final at the ground on July 2.

Earlier this week UEFA had said they would allow Germany captain Manuel Neuer to wear a rainbow-colored captain's armband after investigating his decision to wear one in the first two group games at Euro 2020. The governing body said that it was a "symbol of diversity and thus for a good cause", allowing Neuer to continue to wear it.

Munich's attempts to light the stadium in rainbow colors came after what is seen as the latest attempt to crack down on LGBTQ+ rights by Viktor Orban and his government in Hungary.

A spokesperson for the Hatter Society, the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ organisation in Hungary, told German media: "Prime minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz party have pumped huge amounts of money into attempting to revive football again as a source of national pride, so that had the team had to walk into a stadium illuminated in rainbow colours it would have been very ironic."

Hungary foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has defended the law, which the government has said is designed to protect children from pedophiles but critics have pointed to a damaging link that is being made between homosexuality and the abuse of minors. Within the new legislation are laws against the sharing of any content that promotes thomosexuality or gender reassignment to under 18s, both in education and on television.

"We have passed this law in order to protect Hungarian children and western Europe is now fighting against this," Szijarto said. "I believe it is harmful and dangerous to confuse politics with sport. Historical experience shows that if anyone knows this for sure, it's the Germans."

UEFA's decision, which was described as "shameful" by Munich mayor Dieter Reiter, has seen at least eight other clubs in Germany light up parts of their ground in protest at the decision. Berlin's Olympiastdion, Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park and Augsburg's WWK Arena will all be bathed in rainbow light whilst FC Koln will color the pylons at RheinEnergieSTADION during Wednesday's match.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said on Tuesday: "We would have liked it if the Allianz Arena could have been lit up in rainbow colours on Wednesday. Openness and tolerance are fundamental values that our society and FC Bayern stand for."