Euro 2020: UEFA preparing to postpone tournament until 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak, report says

UEFA is preparing to postpone this summer's Euro 2020 by a year to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press. The competition featuring 24 national teams from the continent is set to begin on June 12 of this year and for the first time was to be played across Europe. UEFA has already postponed the two Champions League round of 16 matches scheduled for Tuesday.

UEFA is assessing its options with a final decision on Euro 2020 expected on Tuesday, when the executive committee meets. Delaying the cup for a year is the main option for UEFA, according to the report. This all comes as coronavirus' impact is being felt across nearly all professional sports throughout the world. Numerous leagues and competitions in Europe are other being postponed or being played without spectators.

Many matches without spectators were played across Europe this week including Wednesday's PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund clash in the Champions League. Some Europa League games were called off on Thursday due to travel restrictions. La Liga has suspended its season for two weeks and Juventus' Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus. In the Premier League, three Leicester City players are in isolation after showing symptoms.

In the states, Major League Soccer, the NBA and the NHL have suspended their seasons due to the outbreak.

Postponing Euro 2020 could potentially provide a time frame for the suspended European leagues to finish their seasons, assuming the situation improves. Some Europa League matches got underway in Europe on Thursday including Manchester United vs. LASK Linz in Austria.

