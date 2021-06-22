UEFA have rejected a request to illuminate the Allianz Arena in Munich with rainbow colors for Germany's 2020 UEFA European Championship clash with Hungary on Wednesday.

Europe's leading soccer organization cited the explicitly political motivation for the idea proposed by the Munich council in its decision.

"Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies -- and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today," said UEFA on Tuesday.

"Discriminatory behavior has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love.

"However, UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization. Given the political context of this specific request -- a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must decline this request."

UEFA added that it has proposed that Munich lights up the Allianz Arena on Christopher Street Liberation Day or during Christopher Street Day week in the city.

Christopher Street Liberation Day recognizes the 1969 Stonewall riots and the New York City march that took place the following year which is widely considered to be the first gay pride parade.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer voiced his disapproval of UEFA's stance in an official statement which has been echoed by other German clubs.

"We would have liked it if the Allianz Arena could have been lit up in rainbow colors on Wednesday," said Hainer. "Open-mindedness and tolerance are fundamental values that our society and FC Bayern stand for. That is why Bayern FC has lit up its stadium in the colors of diversity, for example, on Christopher Street Day for several years."

"It is not about provocation," added Schalke 04. "It is about doing the right thing. S04 stands for diversity and tolerance."

"A signal for diversity Rainbow flag," said 1. FC Cologne. "During the Germany national team game against Hungary on Wednesday evening, the RheinEnergieSTADION pylons will light up in rainbow colors."

While Munich mayor Dieter Reiter called UEFA forbidding the gesture "shameful," Hungary's minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijarto believes that "common sense have prevailed among European soccer executives."