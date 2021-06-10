The 2021 Euros were originally supposed to be the 2020 Euros, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the world's second biggest international competition to be postponed by a year. Now the best clubs in Europe will head to 11 different host cities across the continent starting on Friday with dreams of lifting the trophy and becoming the 2021 UEFA European champs. Cristiano Ronaldo has dealt with some turmoil at Juventus, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is hoping to lead Portugal to its second consecutive European title after winning in 2016.

The defending champions are listed at 8-1 in the 2021 Euro odds from William Hill Sportsbook along with Spain and Germany. Meanwhile, France (9-2), England (5-1) and Belgium (6-1) are listed as the top three favorites in the latest Euro 2021 futures. Before making any Euro 2021 futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green likes England at 5-1 to contend for its first ever European championship. The Three Lions are currently ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings as they come off a third-place finish in the 2019 Nations League finals and a fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Attacking prowess figures to be their greatest strength at Euros 2021.

Harry Kane will lead the charge after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup and his poaching ability should be aided tremendously by the pace and creativity of players like Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. In the midfield, Jordan Henderson returned in England's final warm-up match against Romania on Sunday after missing nearly four months following a groin injury. His ability to provide cover for a defense that is without Trent Alexander-Arnold will be critical.

"England reached the semis of the last World Cup. Talented youngsters like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Reece James have since emerged, and the team has great strength in depth. Captain Harry Kane is a goal scoring machine, and England scored 37 times in just eight qualification games," Green told SportsLine. "The semis and the final of Euro 2020 will be held at Wembley in London, which could give England an edge if it makes it that far."

Euro 2021 odds

France 9-2

England 5-1

Belgium 6-1

Spain 8-1

Germany 8-1

Portugal 8-1

Italy 9-1

Netherlands 14-1

Denmark 28-1

Croatia 33-1

Turkey 50-1

Switzerland 75-1

Poland 80-1

Ukraine 100-1

Russia 100-1

Sweden 100-1

Austria 125-1

Czech Republic 125-1

Wales 150-1

Scotland 250-1

Slovakia 250-1

Hungary 400-1

North Macedonia 500-1

Finland 500-1