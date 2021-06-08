The UEFA European Championship will finally kick off later this week after being delayed a year due to COVID-19. The first match of Euro 2020 pits Turkey against Italy on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. The action will continue on Saturday with three tantalizing matchups, including Belgium vs. Russia and Wales vs. Switzerland.

Portugal enters Euro 2021 as the defending champions, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will look to become just the second team to repeat as European champions. The latest Euro 2021 odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Portugal at 8-1 to repeat, while France, the defending World Cup champions, are going off as the favorite at 9-2. England is fetching 5-1 odds, while the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Belgium, sits at 6-1. Before you lock in any Euro 2021 futures picks and predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has broken down Euro 2021 from every possible angle and revealed which teams you should back and which teams you should completely avoid. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks.

Top Euro 2021 predictions

Green is extremely high on England at 5-1 Euro 2021 odds. The Three Lions feature one of the most talented teams at the Euros, and they are heavily favored to win Group D, which features the likes of Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate's squad is loaded with the top players from the English Premier League, including Tottenham's Harry Kane. England's star striker was the Premier League's top goal scorer with 23 tallies, and he also led the league in assists with 14. He became just the third player in English Premier League history to win the Golden Boot on three occasions, joining Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

"England reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup," Green told SportsLine. "Talented youngsters like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Reece James have since emerged, and the team has great strength in depth. Captain Harry Kane is a goal scoring machine, and England scored 37 times in just eight qualification games."

How to make Euro 2021 picks

Green has analyzed the Euro 2021 bracket from every angle and revealed which teams to back and fade, including a long shot who has a chance to shock the world and go all the way. He's only sharing his top picks here.

Who is Green backing to win Euro 2021? And which long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Martin Green's Euro 2021 futures bets and analysis, all from the soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 since the 2017-18 season.

Euro 2021 odds

France 9-2

England 5-1

Belgium 6-1

Spain 8-1

Germany 8-1

Portugal 8-1

Italy 9-1

Netherlands 14-1

Denmark 28-1

Croatia 33-1

Turkey 50-1

Switzerland 75-1

Poland 80-1

Ukraine 100-1

Russia 100-1

Sweden 100-1

Austria 125-1

Czech Republic 125-1

Wales 150-1

Scotland 250-1

Slovakia 250-1

Hungary 400-1

North Macedonia 500-1

Finland 500-1