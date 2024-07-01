euro.jpg
You want drama? Well Euro 2024 is serving it in fierce and feisty fashion. Even the relentless tedium of England matches has launched one of Europe's great footballing nation into its own waking psychodrama, one where they dream of being as fun as Germany. 

On Wednesday, the round of 16 concluded and the field is now set. Here's what to know:

Bracket

Round of 16 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
Germany 2, Denmark 0

Sunday, June 30
England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)
Spain 4, Georgia 1

Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, Noon on FS1
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, Noon on FS1
Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Euro 2024 reading

Group stage

Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Austria 0, France 1

Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Germany 2. Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Spain 1, Italy 0

Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0

Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Portugal 3, Turkiye 0
Belgium 2, Romania 0

Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1

Tuesday, June 25
France 1, Poland 1
Austria 3, Netherlands 2
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
England 0, Slovenia 0

Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Turkiye 2, Czechia 1

Round of 16

June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox

June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox

July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox

July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox