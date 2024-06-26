You want drama? Well Euro 2024 is serving it in fierce and feisty fashion. Even the relentless tedium of England matches has launched one of Europe's great footballing nation into its own waking psychodrama, one where they dream of being as fun as Germany.
On Wednesday, the round of 16 concluded and the field is now set. Here's what to know:
Bracket
Round of 16 schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland vs. Italy, Noon on FS1
Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, June 30
England vs. Slovakia, Noon on Fox
Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, Noon on FS1
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, Noon on FS1
Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox
Euro 2024 reading
Group stage
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Austria 0, France 1
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Germany 2. Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Spain 1, Italy 0
Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0
Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Portugal 3, Turkiye 0
Belgium 2, Romania 0
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
Tuesday, June 25
France 1, Poland 1
Austria 3, Netherlands 2
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
England 0, Slovenia 0
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Turkiye 2, Czechia 1
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox