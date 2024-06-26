You want drama? Well Euro 2024 is serving it in fierce and feisty fashion. Even the relentless tedium of England matches has launched one of Europe's great footballing nation into its own waking psychodrama, one where they dream of being as fun as Germany.

On Wednesday, the round of 16 concluded and the field is now set. Here's what to know:

Bracket

Round of 16 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, Noon on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, Noon on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, Noon on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, Noon on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Euro 2024 reading

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Austria 0, France 1



Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Germany 2. Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1



Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Spain 1, Italy 0

Friday, June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands 0, France 0

Saturday, June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Portugal 3, Turkiye 0

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Monday, June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Tuesday, June 25

France 1, Poland 1

Austria 3, Netherlands 2

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

England 0, Slovenia 0

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Turkiye 2, Czechia 1

