Euro 2024 has is already almost over. We started with 24 teams but just two remain after the top two teams from each group and four third-placed teams made up the field for the opening of the knockout stage.

All of the tournament's major contenders emerged from the group stage relatively unscathed, although the round was not without some surprises. Although France and Belgium both advanced, neither won their group with Austria and Romania, respectively, taking home those honors. The shakeup has left the Euros with a handful of heavyweight matchups earlier than expected in the tournament, with France vs. Belgium being the highlight of the round of 16. in The quarterfinals Spain topped Germany in the match of the round before defeating France in the semifinals, and they'll be facing England how made it through the comparatively easier side of the bracket, defeating Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Here's what to know:

Bracket

Final

Sunday, July 14

Spain vs. England, 3 p.m. on Fox

Round of 16 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

Germany 2, Denmark 0



Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1

Spain 4, Georgia 1



Monday, July 1

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (Portugal won on PKs, 3-0)



Tuesday, July 2

Netherlands 3, Romania 0

Turkiye 2, Austria 1

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 5

Spain 2, Germany 1

France 0, Portugal 0 (France won on PKs, 5-3)



Saturday, July 6

England 1, Switzerland 1 (England won on PKs, 5-4)

Netherlands 2, Turkiye 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Spain 2, France 1



Wednesday, July 10

England 2, Netherlands 1, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

June 20

Spain 1, Italy 0

June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Denmark 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Slovenia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Serbia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0



June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

June 25

England 0, Slovenia 0

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria 0, France 1



June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3,

Netherlands 0, France 0



June 25

Netherlands 2, Austria 3

France 1, Poland 1

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 3 1 1 1 3 1 4 Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1



June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2



June 22

Belgium 2, Romania 0



June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Portugal 3 2 0 0 5 3 6 Turkiye 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Georgia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1



June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1



June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Turkiye 0, Portugal 3

June 26

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Czechia 1, Turkiye 2







