Euro 2024 has arrived and the group stage is now over. We started with 24 teams but just 16 remain as the top two teams from each group and four third-placed teams make up the field for the opening of the knockout stage. Action gets underway on Saturday and there will be two games a day through Tuesday.

All of the tournaments major contenders emerged from the group stage relatively unscathed, although the round was not without some surprises. Although France and Belgium both advanced, neither won their group with Austria and Romania, respectively, taking home those honors. The shakeup has left the Euros with a handful of heavyweight matchups earlier than expected in the tournament, with France vs. Belgium being the probable highlight of the round of 26.

Here's what to know:

Bracket

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzeland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



Wednesday July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

June 20

Spain 1, Italy 0

June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Denmark 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Slovenia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Serbia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0



June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

June 25

England 0, Slovenia 0

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria 0, France 1



June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3,

Netherlands 0, France 0



June 25

Netherlands 2, Austria 3

France 1, Poland 1

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 3 1 1 1 3 1 4 Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1



June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2



June 22

Belgium 2, Romania 0



June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Portugal 3 2 0 0 5 3 6 Turkiye 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Georgia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1



June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1



June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Turkiye 0, Portugal 3

June 26

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Czechia 1, Turkiye 2







