Euro 2024 has arrived and the group stage is now over. We started with 24 teams but just 16 remain as the top two teams from each group and four third-placed teams make up the field for the opening of the knockout stage. Action gets underway on Saturday and there will be two games a day through Tuesday.
All of the tournaments major contenders emerged from the group stage relatively unscathed, although the round was not without some surprises. Although France and Belgium both advanced, neither won their group with Austria and Romania, respectively, taking home those honors. The shakeup has left the Euros with a handful of heavyweight matchups earlier than expected in the tournament, with France vs. Belgium being the probable highlight of the round of 26.
Here's what to know:
Bracket
The EURO 2024 Quarterfinals are almost set 😍— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2024
Which teams will move on to the Quarterfinals next? pic.twitter.com/UaieXzxBtz
Round of 16 schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
Germany 2, Denmark 0
Sunday, June 30
England 2, Slovakia 1
Spain 4, Georgia 1
Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1
Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 5
France vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, July 6
England vs. Switerland, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Wednesday July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
Sunday, July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
Germany
3
2
1
0
8
|2
|7
Switzerland
3
1
2
0
5
|3
|5
Hungary
3
1
0
2
2
|5
|3
Scotland
3
0
1
2
2
|7
|1
June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
June 19
Germany 2, Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Spain
3
3
0
0
5
|0
|9
|Italy
3
1
1
1
3
|3
|4
|Croatia
3
0
2
1
3
|6
|2
|Albania
3
0
1
2
3
|5
|1
June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
June 20
Spain 1, Italy 0
June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|England
3
1
2
0
2
|1
|5
|Denmark
3
0
3
0
2
|2
|3
|Slovenia
3
0
3
0
2
|2
|3
|Serbia
3
0
2
1
1
|2
|2
June 16
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
June 25
England 0, Slovenia 0
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Austria
3
2
0
1
6
|4
|6
|France
3
1
2
0
2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
3
1
1
1
4
|4
|4
|Poland
3
0
1
2
3
|6
|1
June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
June 17
Austria 0, France 1
June 21
Poland 1, Austria 3,
Netherlands 0, France 0
June 25
Netherlands 2, Austria 3
France 1, Poland 1
Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Romania
3
1
1
1
3
|1
|4
|Belgium
3
1
1
1
2
|1
|4
|Slovakia
3
1
1
1
3
|2
|4
|Ukraine
3
1
1
1
2
|4
|4
June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
June 22
Belgium 2, Romania 0
June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Portugal
3
2
0
0
5
|3
|6
|Turkiye
3
2
0
1
5
|5
|6
|Georgia
3
1
1
1
4
|4
|4
|Czechia
3
0
1
2
3
|5
|1
June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Turkiye 0, Portugal 3
June 26
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Czechia 1, Turkiye 2