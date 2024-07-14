Spain are back as European champions and now have the most continental titles of all nations after overtaking Germany with their fourth win on Sunday after a 2-1 triumph over England in Berlin. It took second-half goals from Nico Williams and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal but the Three Lions were tamed just as Cole Palmer had threatened to spoil La Roja's party. Luis de la Fuente's men secured a fourth crown at Olympiastadion but the signs are that this could be the first of a few titles for this crop of talented players.

Starting with Williams who was one of the main heroes on the night by scoring the opening goal when he was teed up by Lamine Yamal to roll the ball past Jordan Pickford just minutes into the second half. It came at a time when many expected the Spanish to be weaker as the influential Rodri had just been withdrawn yet they continued to play in their preferred style with dominance over the ball and it paid off with one of their two goals. The Athletic Club man was electric to watch all tournament long and it is little wonder why so many top European sides are after him.

It was not all about the 22-year-old, though, as his younger teammate Yamal was equally as important although not as decisive in the German capital. The Barcelona sensation provided the assist for Williams but Yamal was twice denied by Pickford when faced with a chance to add to his stunning goal against France in the semifinals. Still only 17 and coming off the back of a breakout season and campaign here, Yamal is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in world soccer and Barca are fortunate to have him, as are Spain.

De la Fuente's men are also blessed to be able to call upon Olmo who did not score against England but stopped the English from scoring and then celebrated as if he had scored himself at the other end. The 26-year-old is a full World Cup and Euro period of four years older than Williams who himself is that much older than Yamal and the RB Leipzig man finished joint top scorer of this edition with three goals. Although his value to this Spain side is not just putting the ball in the net, his position behind Alvaro Morata with Williams and Yamal either side is crucial and must continue.

With the exception of Morata and Dani Carvajal, no player in La Roja's starting XI was above the age of 30 with Aymeric Laporte the only one exactly on three decades. That itself is enough to potentially plan for at least the next World Cup and Euro while star man Rodri is surprisingly still just 28 although it feels as if the Manchester City man is older and more of a veteran. The point being that this team has more tournaments in it than just this one and that this could be the start of something for the Spaniards thanks to their young core.

There will be questions to answer such as who could replace or at least compete with Carvajal given that it will not be the veteran Jesus Navas. Also, there is the topic of whether or not this was Morata's final international tournament at the age of 31 while Nacho will also surely be moving on which potentially frees up another squad berth. Even so, this Spain side can look towards 2026 in the U.S. and beyond to its title defense in 2028 knowing that the likes of key men Robin Le Normand and Fabian Ruiz could still be around.

That is also without factoring in Pedri who was brutally denied his semifinal and final experiences after a tournament-ending injury against hosts Germany when it looked as if suspensions and injuries could derail their momentum. Gavi is also set to return from long-term injury having been out for the best part of a year and Pau Cubarsi is yet to truly step up to senior level despite being part of the pre-Euro squad. All of which points to any players leaving La Roja between now and the next Euro opening the door to young talents who might make them stronger than they already are which is a frightening prospect.